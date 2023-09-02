Luxury and country living come together in this stunning custom house sitting on 3.5 Acres in West ISD. Spectacular one-story home with natural quarried stone exterior, beautiful designer finishes, and custom upgrades throughout. Built in 2021, this like-new home allows you to enjoy neighborhood living with country views and peaceful sunsets. This property features 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 and a half modern bathrooms across a generous 3,342 square feet of living space. This home has thoughtful details and a magnificent floor plan that is made for entertaining. Gleaming hardwood floors and smooth finish walls welcome you into the home and lead the eye into an expansive living room with vaulted ceilings and a large 2-sided fireplace. This dream kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a double oven, induction cooktop, and an oversized island for gathering along with the adjoining dining area. Large butler’s pantry with extra counter space for small appliances and a huge double-door pantry makes entertaining a piece of cake. The sleek primary ensuite offers a luxurious bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower and a large walk-in closet. Whether you're enjoying the sun-filled open concept living and dining room or retreating to your private bedroom suite, this home is the perfect blend of style and functionality. All bedrooms have large custom closets and solid core 8-foot doors. All of this overlooks your personal oasis outside that boasts a covered patio and huge pond stocked with fish. No HOA or city taxes. Built with energy efficiency in mind with a tankless water heater, heat pump, and extra insulation. 2-car garage with extra space for storage. This home features many extras, so come take a look and fall in love!