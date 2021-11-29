 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Riesel - $200,000

Huge lot in Riesel ISD. Come make your vision a reality! Plenty of room to make your dreams come true, inside and outside, too. Fenced back yard, workshop/shed, huge living room with built-ins and brick, wood-burning fireplace. So much potential! Don't kick yourself for letting this one get away!

