Jump right in the middle of Riesel's fastest growing neighbor-hood. Surrounded by brand newly-constructed homes, this area is on the rise! With side-walks through-out the neighborhood, and just seconds from the school, you'll know you're HOME. Step into a bright, open floor-plan with formal dining area, built-in hutch, bar seating, and a breakfast area. The living room features a corner fireplace and windows over-looking your private backyard. You'll find a walk-in pantry, mud-room area, and a secluded utility room. The isolated primary suite boasts two incredible closets and plenty of room for both of you. On the other side of the house, you'll find two extra bedrooms and a full bath for the kiddos, plus another 4th bedroom in the back for guests or an office/playroom. Priced to sell, and ready to go! Come see us!