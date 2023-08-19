Welcome to 101 Indian Trails. This lovely NEW CONSTRUCTION homes boasts four bedrooms, two baths and is just over two thousand square feet. The property offers a split floorplan with an isolated master for privacy right off the main living area. The other three bedrooms have direct access to the shared full restroom for ease of use. Large kitchen and dining area that opens up to the exterior patio for enjoyment when entertaining guests. Located in a quickly growing neighborhood in Riesel ISD. Schedule your private tour today!
4 Bedroom Home in Riesel - $369,900
