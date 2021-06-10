 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Riesel - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Riesel - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Riesel - $375,000

Rare, LOVELY find in Riesel's hidden-gem subdivision. Gorgeous, established neighborhood with beautiful homes and spacious lots throughout. Just minutes from Highway 6 for an easy commute to Waco or Bryan. Custom 4/3 on 2+ acres with TREES and shade GALORE! Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac creates so much tranquility, privacy, and elegance on a hill. Bright, open floor plan for kitchen/breakfast/living/formal dining, with large windows throughout. Master Suite features separate closets, dual vanities, and a separate tub and shower. Then, there's another bedroom/bath close by - perfect for a nursery, office, or guest bedroom. The other end of the home features jack-and-jill style lay-out, so there's privacy and space for everyone! Large pantry, bar area, secluded utility rooms, fabulous storage, and a three-car garage, too! View More

