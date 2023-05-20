Welcome to 101 Indian Trails. This lovely NEW CONSTRUCTION homes boasts four bedrooms, two baths and is just over two thousand square feet. The property offers a split floorplan with an isolated master for privacy right off the main living area. The other three bedrooms have direct access to the shared full restroom for ease of use. Large kitchen and dining area that opens up to the exterior patio for enjoyment when entertaining guests. Located in a quickly growing neighborhood in Riesel ISD. Schedule your private tour today! **Estimate completion 45-60 days**
4 Bedroom Home in Riesel - $379,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco's Bed Bath & Beyond not spared in bankruptcy. $5M permit pulled for Herringbone development. Polyglass adding Waco warehouse. $36B fo…
The Waco City Council rejected the Cameron Park Neighborhood Association’s attempt to expand the Brazos River Corridor District, unsure of the…
He plans to stay at the underwater lodge until June 9, when he reaches 100 days and completes an underwater mission dubbed Project Neptune 100.
Traffic snarls and detours may continue to vex motorists traveling University Parks Drive, at least until January, when Baylor University plan…
NORMAN, Okla. — Three flat makes everyone else be flat. The Baylor Bears reached that magic number in flattening the field in the 4x400 relay …