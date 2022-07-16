New construction in Riesel! Located in the new subdivision of Indian Trails, one of the biggest homes is about ready for you to come make this HOME! Just what you've been waiting for. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath is just around the street from the Elementary school. This house includes vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace in the living room with beautiful water proof vinyl flooring throughout the open areas. Custom Kitchen cabinets with beautiful granite countertops, along with stainless steel dishwasher, & microwave/vent-a-hood. Master bedroom is large with high ceilings as well. You will love the master bathroom, with custom dual vanities, His & Hers closets, dual tub/shower with beautiful tile. Spray foam insulation, high efficiency HVAC units, & so much more. Come see it for yourself! Call us today for your private showing! Construction will be completed Mid September.
4 Bedroom Home in Riesel - $390,000
