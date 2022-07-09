 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Riesel - $490,000

This gorgeous newer home on 1.95 acres is waiting for you! Just up the welcoming driveway, you'll find this custom home nestled among mature trees on a wonderful secluded lot. The home features over 2500 square feet of living space and a lovely open floor plan. The home displays lots of details! Check out the accent wall in the formal dining area. Or, have your guests gather around the huge kitchen island while you cook up something great. In addition to the open living spaces, the home features four spacious bedrooms and 2 large bathrooms, you're sure to have plenty of room for family and friends. Outside, there's a perfect "coffee drinking" spot on the back porch and a nice view of the land. If you're looking for a quiet and serene place to call your own.....look no further!

