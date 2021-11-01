This 4 bed / 2 bath, 2 car garage open concept home sits on two large lots in a quiet neighborhood in the highly desired Robinson school district. With water and sewer available to the second lot, there is opportunity to build a home on it if you choose. There is ample storage throughout the whole house including lots of kitchen cabinets, pantry, entryway coat closet, linen closet, and large, deep closets in each bedroom. This home boasts large bedrooms and much of the home has been updated. The huge yard has no less than 6 pecan trees, small shop / storage building, and a 30 foot deep water well that with a little work could water the yard without that monthly water bill. Don’t miss this opportunity!! Welcome Home!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $276,634
