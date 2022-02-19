4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $335,000

Welcome home to the end of your search: a rare FOUR bedroom, two bath in Midway ISD located in the Surrey Village neighborhood. Enjoy easy access to I-35, connecting you to all Waco and Hewitt have to offer. The clean and bright living room is open to the kitchen, with a bar that is great for entertaining and tons of storage space including a walk-in pantry. Your master suite features high ceilings and a bathroom big enough to share. With an extra bedroom, the possibilities for the usage of your space are endless: use it as a playroom, an office, home gym, guest room, whatever! The choice is yours. Come view this house TODAY before it’s gone! This beauty wont last long.