 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $335,000

4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $335,000

4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $335,000

Welcome home to the end of your search: a rare FOUR bedroom, two bath in Midway ISD located in the Surrey Village neighborhood. Enjoy easy access to I-35, connecting you to all Waco and Hewitt have to offer. The clean and bright living room is open to the kitchen, with a bar that is great for entertaining and tons of storage space including a walk-in pantry. Your master suite features high ceilings and a bathroom big enough to share. With an extra bedroom, the possibilities for the usage of your space are endless: use it as a playroom, an office, home gym, guest room, whatever! The choice is yours. Come view this house TODAY before it’s gone! This beauty wont last long.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert