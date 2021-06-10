Enter this great Robinson home and find a unique kitchen offering an abundance of storage, custom island, double oven with brick backsplash surrounded by granite. Large breakfast area. Separate formal dining currently used as office. Isolated master bedroom with high ceilings & master bath that boasts whirlpool tub and separate shower, plus oversized closet. Remaining 3 bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bath. House features laminate flooring throughout. Spacious backyard offers drive through gate and large storage building. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $367,000
