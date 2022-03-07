 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $369,900

Impressive & spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home built in 2014 by Tree of Life Custom Homes, located in the desirable Cedar Ridge Addition of Robinson ISD. Features a super functional floorplan, including a spacious living area with raised ceilings, an Austin stone WBFP and formal dining or office space. The kitchen has gorgeous custom cabinetry with great storage space, granite counters, walk-in pantry, stainless appliances and large breakfast area with windows overlooking the backyard. Isolated master suite with en suite featuring dual sinks, granite counters, whirlpool bathtub, separate shower & large walk in closet. Guest bedrooms feature raised ceilings, carpeted floors for comfort and great closet space. Laundry area has storage closet, cabinet space and clothes hanging area. Side entry two car garage and fully privacy fenced backyard with double drive through gate for extra parking of camper/boat/trailer. Home has an ADT security system that will convey, owner currently has monitored for $55/mo. Since purchase owner has replaced all carpeting in bedrooms and flooring throughout living area/formal dining space/hallways. Schedule your visit today!

