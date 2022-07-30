 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $389,900

  • Updated
As good as new! Stunning home built in 2020 by Warren Johnson in Robinson ISD. 4BR/2BA open concept home with many upgrades. The home features foam insulation, tankless hot water heater, sprinkler system front and back, security system, blinds throughout and so much more. Walk into the open living room that features vinyl plank floors and raised ceilings. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an oversized island and an amazing convection oven. Wonderful dining area, too! Isolated master suite with dual vanities, walk-in shower, nice sized closet and an in-ground safe. Two-car front entry garage with a storage closet. This home also features a mudroom area and a great laundry room with a refrigerator that will convey and a door to the backyard. Fully fenced backyard; fence has been stained a brown cedar color. Enjoy backyard gatherings on the covered patio. The patio features a fireplace, TV and inviting porch area. Beautiful green grass and a lot of yard to play.

