Looking for a well maintained, beautiful home in Robinson? You've found it in the desirable Doye Baker Addition!! Interior corner lot with superb features! This home features a circular drive on a quiet street with limited traffic and noise, but convenient to schools, shopping, and transportation! Large home with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath , separate office, formal dining, and 2 car garage with work space. Massive kitchen with granite counters, huge breakfast bar and gas fireplace! Isolated master suite with double smoked glass doors with huge adjoining en suite bath with separate tub, gorgeous shower, jetted tub, and huge closet! Spacious extra bedrooms with tons of closet space! Park-like backyard with lush landscaping and garden trellis. Huge, covered back patio with an outdoor kitchen area that has access from the master suite, living room, or guest bedrooms. You'll love this oasis where you spend your time relaxing and letting the stress float away! This is your opportunity in our limited housing market to be in Robinson ISD-schedule a showing of 500 Chado today! View More
4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $395,000
