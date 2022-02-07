4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $399,500

Beautiful, sophisticated home in an established Robinson neighborhood is waiting for you. Home sits on a corner lot with side entry garage. The many updates include new appliances, roof, pool deck, windows, paint inside and out, all new fixtures throughout, remodeled half bath, all new interior doors and a new motor on the garage opener. 2598 Sq ft of living space gives you plenty of room for entertaining friends and family. There is also a designated office / study. This home is located within minutes to Baylor, Magnolia Table and the many wonderful shops and boutiques that Waco has to offer. You don't want to miss this one. Schedule your showing time today and enjoy the virtual tour until you can walk it in person.