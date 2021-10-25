4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $399,900

BEAUTIFUL HOME with WORKSHOP in the ultra popular Chapman Park Addition in Robinson! Situated on a .53 acre lot and boasting over 2000 Sq ft, this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home offers you all the space you need both inside and out! Functional layout provides a large, inviting Living Room with wood floors, Formal Dining room, and an isolated Master Suite. Kitchen boasts beautiful granite counters, ample counter and cabinet space, and a light and bright breakfast nook with patio access. Spacious, isolated Master Suite features beautiful tray ceilings, a large soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanities with granite counters, and two walk-in closets! Outside, you’ll find an oversized backyard and an expansive covered patio perfect for enjoying with family and friends. Additional features to include an attached 2 car garage with built-in workbench, 576 Sq ft shop with electricity, plenty of storage space throughout, spray foam insulation, new roof (2018), energy efficient solar screens, circular driveway for ample parking, and an above ground pool with a newly built deck! Just minutes from schools and 15 minutes to downtown Waco. This home is functional, beautiful and fun and could be yours just in time for the holidays! ** OPEN HOUSE Saturday, Oct. 23rd 12pm - 3pm! **