4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $409,900

Gorgeous, Move In Ready 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 car home featuring 2400 Sq.Ft. of living area. Wood floors in Living room & Formal Dining/Office. Jack & Jill bath off kids rooms, Wood burning fireplace, Master bath features large shower w/ jacuzzi tub. Very large privacy fenced backyard with room for pool plus plenty of backyard play or shop ? Don't miss this one in Robinson ISD !

