Welcome home and welcome to the highly desired Chapman Park Subdivision! This beautiful home is move-in ready and waiting for you to make new memories! Boasting 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, at nearly 2500 sq ft, on almost half an acre, this home has everything you need and more! Upon entry you are welcomed immediately by an astonishing winding staircase and overhead chandelier. As you make your way to the living area you will be blown away be the high ceilings, recessed lighting, cozy floor-to-ceiling fireplace and windows with all the natural light one could ask for! Fully wired for surround sound, there are speakers throughout the entire home for entertainment! Just to the right is a spacious kitchen with tile floors, custom wood cabinetry, granite countertops, stylish backsplash and fully equipped with top of the line stainless steel appliances. A formal dining and private home office offer that extra space for productivity and entertainment! You will find the primary suite downstairs isolated from the other bedrooms! It features a a massive bathroom with a jetted tub, separate shower, double vanities and two huge walk-in closets! Make your way up the beautiful wood and iron staircase to see the three other spacious bedrooms and full bathroom with views out of every window! The vast backyard comes fully privacy fenced with a storage shed! A double car garage offers plenty of space for parking. Come by and see for yourself what makes this property so special!
4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $429,900
