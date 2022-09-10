4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $450,000

Fabulous home that offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, plus a pool!The open concept includes kitchen, dining and living with so much natural light. The family chef will be obsessed with this kitchen and it’s tons of cabinet storage, large pantry and massive eat-at island! The isolated master suite has a high boxed ceiling, patio door, separate closets, and a spa like retreat bathroom. The master bathroom offers a private toilet closet, two separate sink vanities, a large soaking, jetted tub and beautifully finished tile shower a large window for natural light. Some of the upgraded touches throughout this spectacular home include high end tile work on mock fireplace, built/in cabinets in living room, light fixtures, vinyl floors, upper level granite and smart switches “Alexa turn off living room lights”. Laundry room has great storage, and a mini butlers pantry with granite countertop great for extra appliances, wine/coffee bar or could be used as a clothing folding space. Bonus built-in storage place for coats, bags, shoes and more just inside the door is perfect for keeping your family organized. Outdoor Living at its best is just steps away with this very new sport style, in-ground pool featuring the highly desirable pebble tec finish in a rich blue, sundeck with umbrella and room for multiple loungers and a waterfall. Stay cool under the attached covered patio and a second patio for the perfect outdoor living entertainment. Added concrete space supports a living area and dining furniture under a sleek modern style pergola. This is truly a backyard oasis! Open House This Saturday from 1-3pm.