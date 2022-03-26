 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $475,000

Welcome home to 616 Perry Lane! This beautiful 2017 Tree of Life custom home in a highly sought-after neighborhood features open concept living with a beautiful stone fireplace and a dream kitchen with massive island, granite countertops, breakfast area, formal dining and all stainless steel appliances. You’ll find three spacious guest bedrooms, powder room and full guest bathroom, and an isolated master suite with large walk-in closet, dual vanities, and walk-in tiled shower. Additional features of this beautiful home include crown molding throughout, tankless water heater, gutters, security system, exterior solar lighting, and foam insulation throughout the home. Step onto the back patio and enjoy the spacious backyard ready for a garden, play equipment or whatever your heart desires for the perfect outdoor space. Don't miss the 3D walk-through tour! Minutes away from hospitals, shopping, and a short drive from Baylor and downtown Waco, this gorgeous home has everything you’re looking for!

