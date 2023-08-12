Perfect family home in the sought after Robinson ISD. Plenty of room for everyone ..Open concept with 4 bedrooms,3 bathrooms, and a formal dining room. All of the in style amenities included.
4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $479,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A handful of Midway ISD employees will be armed and trained to complement other new state-mandated security measures, while Waco ISD will cont…
A federal lawsuit by two former teachers against Connally ISD claiming harassment and retaliation moved forward Monday.
A company started last year by a group of Baylor University graduates is set to bring the first rock climbing gym to McLennan County next spring.
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Midway improved to 2-0 at the Little League Softball World Series on Monday, this time with a run-rule rout.
Mike Copeland: Big 12 economic playing field; Windsor at Richland; Cruz, Sessions in Waco; Terry Black's permit
New Big 12 members mean new faces in Waco; Windsor opens in Richland Mall; Ted Cruz and Pete Sessions will speak at the chamber's State of the…