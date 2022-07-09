4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $484,900

Beautiful Custom Home built by Kosier Construction! 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open Living/Dining/Kitchen. Isolated Master Suite features a garden tub, walk-in tiled shower, and spacious walk-in closet with built-ins. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, farm sink, walk-in pantry, built in oven, microwave, cooktop, and custom vent-a-hood. Custom mud bench off of garage as well as 1/2 bath. The laundry room has tons of counter space and cabinets for storage. I love the butcher block counters in that room! Each guest bedroom has great closets with built-in shelving. The guest bathroom has dual vanities, subway tiled bath surround, and glass doors on the tub. The covered back patio has a great view of the private pond behind the property. This home has so many extras including foam insulation, Low E double paned windows, gutters, sprinkler system, up-lighting on the front of the house, water filtration system, and more. Located on a dead end street near the cul-de-sac.