4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $486,000

Spacious Chapman add. Corner lot in Cul-de-sac, Lg front side & backyard, lot is .7433 ac, Plenty of back patio covered for entertaining, Isolated Mstr w patio access, Jet Tub, Separate Shower, Separate Closets, spacious 4 bdrm or 3 & office, 2.5 bath. Side entry 3 car garage, New lg Kt Sink and faucet & disposal, Black Granite style kit Counters with plenty of cabinets and new lighting under and above cabinets. 2021 New Engineered hardwood in Grey tones, 2021 New Double sink, Faucets, disposal, 2019 NEW HVAC outside unit, 2018 NEW WATER HEATER best of all new INDUCTION Oven Range, New carpet in Master, Lg Family rm, Formal Dinning separate from Huge Family area, Breakfast rm off kitchen and family. Wood fenced yard, Sprinklers, Gutters, Security System. Wood burning fireplace

