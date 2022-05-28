4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $490,000

Welcome home to the highly sought-after Hunton Estates subdivision in Robinson! This peaceful neighborhood is full of luxurious custom homes and is just minutes from Baylor, so you can avoid that long commute that comes with living in other parts of town! This spectacular 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers so much more than just an ideal location. It also has curb appeal, a spacious and functional open floorplan, and a beautiful in-ground pool! The home was built in 2017 by the renowned BAM Builders and has everything that people have come to expect from their masterfully designed and built homes. The stunning kitchen cabinets contrast beautifully with the dark granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. An eye-catching tiled fireplace with a custom mantle is the focal point for the living room. The massive, isolated master suite includes a HUGE walk-in closet, separate bathroom vanities with granite countertops, a separate tiled shower and whirlpool tub. Across the home are two additional bedrooms separated by another full bathroom. An isolated 4th bedroom with access to the 3rd full bathroom is perfect for a guest bedroom or office. The in-ground pool and covered back patio with TV hookups make the backyard perfect for entertaining! Call today so you don’t miss the opportunity to make this your next home!