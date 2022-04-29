4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $500,000

New Construction Farm House located on +/- 1.2 acres in the growing town of Robinson. This cute home boasts high ceilings in the entry and living room allowing lots of natural light. The kitchen has a large island with seating space and farm sink with a great view to the back yard and Flat Creek. There is a walk-in pantry allowing for ample storage of goods to care for your family and entertaining needs. The master is separate from the other bedrooms and has a door to the back porch. The master bathroom has a beautiful island tub, large walk-in shower, and his & her vanities. Two bedrooms opposite the master share a bathroom with a tiled tub/shower. Upstairs features a large room to be used as a fourth bedroom or secondary entertainment area. A full bathroom serves the upstairs room. This home is situated on a larger lot in the Liberty Ranch Subdivision which borders Flat Creek. The back yard is cross-fenced allowing for a nice, manageable back lawn.