There is something for everyone at 1049 W. Moonlight Drive! Over 2.5 acres on Crow Creek in Robinson. This one story home is light and bright, with large, flexible living spaces, and huge windows to enjoy views of the peaceful back yard. The sunken living room is the heart of the home, with a fireplace and a vaulted ceiling. The kitchen is open to additional living spaces, and features an island, solid-surface counters, and plenty of storage. You'll love the laundry room, with a built-in desk, sink, room for an extra refrigerator or freezer, and a half bath. Spacious covered porches. Multiple covered parking areas. Detached storage space could easily be converted to a home office or hobby room. Fabulous tree house to finish out to your liking, and a paved area for basketball, bikes, and more. Robinson ISD. Convenient to Hwy 77 and IH-35.
4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $510,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lorena High School senior jailed last month after police said he threatened a "Columbine-style" attack on the school faces an additional fel…
Albert Leslie Love Jr., carried two garbage sacks filled with his personal belongings Wednesday afternoon from 10½ years behind bars as he wal…
Fifteen men arrested by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department last week in a “sex buyer suppression operation” face felony charges after th…
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
A history teacher and coach at Robinson Junior High School has resigned after the father of a Black student complained that the teacher asked …
A 14-year-old La Vega High School student was hit and killed by a train Wednesday morning, just outside school property.
Who impressed the most on Friday night? See how the best local high school football players fared and vote for our Players of the Week.
It's hoped that a new $6 million plaza and walkway designed for events and parades along Bridge Street in East Waco will draw businesses and people to an area that was once a hub of activity.
A state district judge refused Friday to delay the capital murder retrial of Albert Leslie Love Jr., denying a state motion to postpone the tr…
Anyone who drives the western end of Herring Avenue in Waco on a regular basis has watched the meticulous operation of razing the former Hillc…