4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $510,000

There is something for everyone at 1049 W. Moonlight Drive! Over 2.5 acres on Crow Creek in Robinson. This one story home is light and bright, with large, flexible living spaces, and huge windows to enjoy views of the peaceful back yard. The sunken living room is the heart of the home, with a fireplace and a vaulted ceiling. The kitchen is open to additional living spaces, and features an island, solid-surface counters, and plenty of storage. You'll love the laundry room, with a built-in desk, sink, room for an extra refrigerator or freezer, and a half bath. Spacious covered porches. Multiple covered parking areas. Detached storage space could easily be converted to a home office or hobby room. Fabulous tree house to finish out to your liking, and a paved area for basketball, bikes, and more. Robinson ISD. Convenient to Hwy 77 and IH-35.