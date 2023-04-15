Like new 4BR/2.5BA home in desirable Fox Run addition in Robinson ISD. This elegant home has a functional open floor plan. Living area has fireplace with high quality fire logs, vinyl plank wood look flooring and lovely windows with view of backyard. Kitchen features large eat at island, custom lighting, pantry and stainless appliances. Isolated primary suite with large primary bath that has tiled shower with pebbled floor, granite dual vanity and walk-in closet. Home is very efficient with recessed lights, foam insulation, R19 batt insulation in garage ceiling and double pane windows. Covered patio, sprinkler system and privacy fenced backyard with 12'x12' tuff shed on steel frame with double doors. Two car garage with durable painted floor by WeCoat Central Texas. Lovely landscaping and wonderful curb appeal. $529,000