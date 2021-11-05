4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $530,000

Instantly Appealing! This two-story home sits on nearly a half acre corner lot in the desirable Chapman Park subdivision. From the expansive front porch to the extended covered patio and everything in between, this lovely home is a warm and inviting space where you instantly feel welcome. There is a dedicated private office or study that is ideal for those who work from home or need an isolated space to study. Recently installed hardwood floors on the main floor create a warm color palette against the aesthetically calming wall color that leaves you feeling relaxed and totally at home. The open floor plan allows easy movement between the family room, breakfast room, and kitchen which also offers a breakfast bar and a center island for extra prep and serving space. Custom built cabinets, granite countertops and stone backsplash provide the finishing touches. The isolated master suite is certainly a retreat with hardwood floors and a spa-like master bath that was recently renovated to include a beautiful tiled walk-in shower with a frameless glass door and interesting tile details to compliment the countertop and tile flooring. The three additional bedrooms share another recently renovated full bath with appealing tile floors and color scheme. A powder room downstairs is in the ideal location for your guests. Drop your jackets and packages off at the mudroom when you come in from the garage and also enjoy the space of your oversized laundry room with plenty of countertop space and cabinetry. There is storage everywhere you look in this home. The stairwell to the second floor is tucked away just off of the kitchen and once you ascend the stairs, you will be delighted at the bonus space upstairs that has a built-in kitchenette and bar area perfect for entertaining family and friends. Whether you are looking for space to play pool or have a media room or game room, this is the ideal location. You also have the convenience of a full bath on this floor and more storage, storage, storage! Finish your day on the oversized covered patio. Sit back, relax, and live the way that you like because all the work is done. Call us today and make this house your HOME!