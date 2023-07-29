Welcome to your dream home in the desirable Fox Run neighborhood of Robinson, Texas! This stunning property boasts a like-new condition, offering a perfect blend of modern design and comfort. With 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this spacious home is ideal for those who crave extra space. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by an array of impressive interior features including custom lighting, stainless appliances, and elevated trim work throughout. The kitchen is a true highlight, showcasing current white granite countertops that perfectly complement the neutral paint palette and luxurious vinyl plank flooring throughout the main living spaces of the home. The center of the kitchen revolves around a large island, providing ample space for culinary adventures and casual dining. The open concept layout effortlessly connects the kitchen to the living and dining areas, making it an entertainer's paradise. Whether you're hosting a lively gathering or enjoying a quiet evening at home, this thoughtfully designed space ensures everyone feels connected. Beyond the interior lies a large, fully fenced backyard, a true outdoor oasis with a gorgeous green space view beyond the fence. The well-cared-for landscaping adds to the charm and provides a picturesque backdrop for relaxing afternoons or playful moments with friends and loved ones. With plenty of space to run and play, it's perfect for creating lasting memories.nConvenience is key, and this property delivers just that. A 2-car garage with durable and functional textured floor by WeCoat Central Texas offers ample parking and storage space, making organizing and maintaining your belongings a breeze. A pristinely kept 12x12 tuff shed storage building on steel frame is located in the backyard enhances your storage capabilities. Located in the highly regarded Robinson Independent School District and just a short 12-minute commute to Baylor University. Downtown Waco, dining, shopping, Magnolia Silos, the Brazos River, hospitals and medical facilities are all within 15 minutes of this like-new home. You'll enjoy the perfect balance of suburban tranquility and easy access to the vibrant heart of the city. This Fox Run gem offers the best of everything – a modern interior, a spacious backyard, highly regarded schools, and proximity to key destinations. Don't miss your chance to make this house your home. Schedule a viewing today and experience the lifestyle you've always dreamed of!