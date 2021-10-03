4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $535,000

Something huge just listed in Robinson! This massive custom build sits on just under two acres in Robinson ISD with that rare find guest house that everyone is so heavily searching for in a crazy market. Within this expansive 3600+ sq foot master piece lies stained concrete flooring, granite counter tops, two living areas, two complete kitchens, two laundry areas, and three full size bathrooms. Bedroom size was not depleted when mapping out both expansive Living/dining/kitchen areas.... Tons of storage, Heat pump, spray foam insulation, sprinkler system, 4 covered porches, ample parking and much much more! 3/2.1 main house - open concept, stained concrete flooring throughout, granite countertops, extra large kitchen with wrap around bar 1/1 guest house - open concept, full kitchen with bar area, stained concrete flooring, granite countertops, and laundry space Current monthly homeowners insurance is approximately 120 dollars per month.