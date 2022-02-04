Upscale Robinson Home Built by Jose Loera Homes. 4 bdrms and 3 full baths. Formal Dining, Breakfast Area, and 2nd living area/gameroom with fireplace. Interior freshly painted Jan 2022. Isolated Master features coffered ceilings, closet with safe, walk-in shower, dual vanities, garden tub, and large walk-in closet. There is also an office with built in desk off of garage. 2 bedrooms share jack-n-jill bathroom. Separate guest bathroom near 4th bedroom in hallway. Love the tall ceilings in this home, custom cabinetry, and all of the crown molding throughout. Large patio with pergola and fenced yard. There is an oversized 2 car garage plus a large oversized detached garage with 2 roll up doors and half bath. Located in Robinson ISD.
4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The red HomeGoods sign is in place at Central Texas Marketplace, between Skechers and Maurices.
A Bellmead man is in McLennan County Jail after he was indicted in a traffic crash last year that left two people dead and a third seriously injured.
Sandy and Frederick Trombley knew the vacant house that had charmed them to Waco was a great historical treasure, and also a great big mess.
A $55 million highway project in Waco dubbed “mall-to-mall” will officially start Monday. Its area of influence over Highway 6 stretches from …
Move over Project Darwin Biggest, a new prospect planning to invest $4 billion somewhere now appears on the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s…
Veteran sheriff's office investigator battling brain cancer with help from friends, McLennan County colleagues
Michael Hutchinson had plans to go camping with his new wife, Stephani, to celebrate their one-month marriage anniversary and his 55th birthday.
Woodway residents are crying foul about the potential development of a 93-acre tract at the northwestern end of Poage Drive, but city officials say regardless of how many new neighborhood-road-shaped clearings crisscross the land, the owner has not broken any rules.
The owner of a Chinese restaurant in West was arrested Friday on charges he sent a video depicting child pornography on a computer at his restaurant.
A man who stabbed a woman at a Waco convenience store Friday night has been hospitalized after a bystander at the store shot him with a handgu…
A McGregor man who shot a Little Caesars store manager during a robbery in June 2019 was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday.