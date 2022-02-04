4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $549,900

Upscale Robinson Home Built by Jose Loera Homes. 4 bdrms and 3 full baths. Formal Dining, Breakfast Area, and 2nd living area/gameroom with fireplace. Interior freshly painted Jan 2022. Isolated Master features coffered ceilings, closet with safe, walk-in shower, dual vanities, garden tub, and large walk-in closet. There is also an office with built in desk off of garage. 2 bedrooms share jack-n-jill bathroom. Separate guest bathroom near 4th bedroom in hallway. Love the tall ceilings in this home, custom cabinetry, and all of the crown molding throughout. Large patio with pergola and fenced yard. There is an oversized 2 car garage plus a large oversized detached garage with 2 roll up doors and half bath. Located in Robinson ISD.