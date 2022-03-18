4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $549,900

Stunning 4 bedroom/4 bath Tree of Life custom home located in the desirable Chapman Park addition of Robinson ISD. Fabulous lot location within the subdivision backs to an exotic deer ranch with private lake views. Ultra spacious & open floor plan features a large living area with wood burning fireplace, separate office & a GRAND kitchen with custom cabinetry, huge island with breakfast area & tons of extra storage, stainless appliances, granite counters & wonderful large windows overlooking the backyard. Downstairs you will find 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms - The master suite has private patio access and an en suite with dual vanity areas, granite counters, dual entry shower, whirlpool tub & a huge walk in closet. Guest rooms are all great size with good closet space for storage. Upstairs boasts a massive game/media room with additional office/bedroom/storage space & a full bathroom with standup shower. Laundry room has extra cabinets & laundry sink. Privacy fenced backyard has a large patio, perfect for entertaining. Additional items to note: Vivint security system, custom crown moldings, energy efficient foam insulation, side entry two car garage and sprinkler system covering front & back yards.