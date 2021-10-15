4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $565,000

Welcome home! Come see why this spectacular home with four bedrooms, three full baths, three car detached garage with attached office in Robinson ISD won't last long. Relax in your backyard oasis or go for a swim in the resort sized pool! Warm up after your swim in the oversized hot tub before going in to the heated and cooled garage area that makes a perfect game room or media room set up. Enjoy the shade under that large oak trees that surround the house, or go for a walk around the friendly and beautiful neighborhood. You'll love entertaining guests on the huge covered patio and have fun playing in the generous sized backyard. Come see for yourself how amazing and beautiful this home is and you won't want to leave!