Experience country living at its best in this new construction home for sale in Robinson,TX. Nestled on a 1.53 acre lot, this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home boasts a comfortable and open floor plan perfect for families. The home features elegant stained concrete floors throughout easy to maintain and add a modern touch. The gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances,quartz countertops and an island with a breakfast bar. The master suite includes a large walkin closet and an ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity,separate shower and soaking tub. The additional three bedrooms are generously sized and share two full bathrooms. The half bathroom on the main level is convenient for guests. Step outside and enjoy the best of both worlds with a covered outdoor kitchen with grill and sink perfect for entertaining and enjoying the beautiful views of your 1.53 acre lot that has room for livestock ideal for hobby farming,raising chickens or even have a horse.Schedule a showing today