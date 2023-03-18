Gorgeously done NEW CONSTRUCTION that sits on over half an acre in the highly sought after Fox Run Addition in Robinson ISD! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is decked out inside and out with beautiful custom detailing within every space. The floor plan is functional, cozy and open with a bright and airy color palette throughout each space. You will enjoy the SPECTACULAR kitchen, dreamy sized pantry, the spacious living space with a wood burning fireplace and a great-sized dining area. The master suite is secluded with a HUGE walk-in closet, double vanities and MUCH MORE! The exterior has a SPRAWLING covered patio to entertain the masses and endless room to roam on one of the biggest lots in the addition! Come see all that this home has to offer—built by a very well known local builder!
4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $579,900
