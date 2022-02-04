4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $595,000

This rare 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, with oversized utility room, Robinson gem is what you've been looking for! Situated back off the road on 16.8 private acres, you'll be able to enjoy the peaceful feeling of country living while having easy access to all the city amenities. Enjoy the creek that runs along the back of the acreage, the fruit trees around the property and plenty of room in the open pastures. Utilize the attached garage, carport and pole barns for all of your storage, projects and animals. Make this country home your homestead today!