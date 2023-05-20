Discover this beautiful, custom built 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with a sparkling pool and outstanding design features. You’ll love the large living area featuring raised ceilings, a custom stone fireplace and lots of natural light The spacious kitchen features handcrafted cabinets, granite countertops, modern stainless steel appliances and a huge eat at island. The owners suite is isolated featuring dual vanities, granite countertops, separate garden tub & custom tiled shower plus a large master closet. Enjoy the spacious mediaroom / gameroom complete with an adjacent bedroom and full bathroom. You’ll have no problem beating the hot summer days relaxing in your private, in ground pool. Built in 2022, this custom pool design features a beautiful spa and plenty of room to unwind and relax. The poolside covered patio is perfect for entertaining or hosting fun family gatherings. This charming open concept home has many upgrades including a full size study, elegant crown moulding, plantation shutters, spray foam insulation, sprinkler system, tankless water heater, dual zone a/c, oversized garage and many more outstanding features. As the day winds down, enjoy nice quiet evenings sitting on the front porch as neighbors stroll by on the sidewalk lined streets. Located in beautiful Hunton Estates, you’ll enjoy all the benefits of a friendly, caring neighborhood. With easy access to Hwy 6 and I-35, you’ll feel like you’re miles away, but your actually so close to all the things you need and love. Imagine getting to say you live in this peaceful, memory making home! This is your chance. Schedule your private showing today. A delightful setting….this truly is a great place to call home!