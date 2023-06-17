Welcome to this extraordinary, newly constructed 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home that embodies the epitome of luxury and craftsmanship. Designed and built by the acclaimed and award-winning BAM Builders, renowned for their unwavering commitment to superior quality, functional design, and energy efficiency, this home is a testament to their exceptional reputation. Situated in the highly sought-after Hunton Estates subdivision in Robinson, this tranquil neighborhood is just minutes away from Baylor, restaurants, and shopping, and is full of many of the most impressive custom homes in the area. This magnificent home spans approximately 2,571 square feet of luxurious living space. As you enter through the front door, you are greeted by a grand entrance featuring towering ceilings and an eye-catching staircase. To the right, a small hallway leads to one of the three full bathrooms, the first of four bedrooms that can serve as an office, and the first of many well-designed built-ins, providing functionality and convenience. The kitchen is the heart of this home, boasting a vaulted ceiling adorned with a captivating wood beam. With its sophisticated design, stainless-steel appliances, expansive island, granite countertops, and a separate dining area, this kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream. Adjacent to the kitchen, the isolated master suite offers a serene retreat, where you can unwind with a relaxing bath. The master suite also showcases dual vanities with granite countertops, a generously sized closet, and a spacious tiled shower. Upstairs, you’ll find the remaining two bedrooms and the third full bathroom, providing ample space and privacy for family members or guests. This carefully thought-out floor plan also offers an abundance of storage, several built-ins, and high-end finishings throughout, leaving nothing to be desired. Whether you choose to cozy up by the fireplace in the living room or venture outside to the covered patio and expansive fully fenced yard, this home effortlessly caters to your entertainment needs. Not only is this residence visually stunning, but it also showcases remarkable efficiency. Equipped with a high-efficiency Lennox HVAC system and ZIP System sheathing, this home ensures long-term durability while significantly enhancing energy efficiency. These cutting-edge systems surpass industry standards, ensuring optimal comfort and reduced utility costs. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the splendor of this remarkable home. Call today for an exclusive tour and be prepared to be captivated by its unparalleled beauty and impeccable design.