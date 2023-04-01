This exceptional 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, new-construction home is officially complete and is just what you've been looking for! The acclaimed and award-winning BAM Builders has earned their reputation as the premier builder focused on superior quality, design, functionality, and efficiency. They continue to build on that reputation with this latest custom home located in the coveted Hunton Estates subdivision in Robinson. This peaceful neighborhood is just minutes from Baylor, restaurants and shopping, and is full of some of the most impressive custom homes in the area. This magnificent home is certainly no exception with approximately 2,571 square feet of luxury living. A grand entrance with towering ceilings and an eye-catching staircase greets you just inside the front door. Almost immediately to your right, you’ll find a small hallway leading to one of three full bathrooms, the first of four bedrooms which is perfect for an office, and one of several extremely useful built-ins. The kitchen is the heart of this home, boasting a vaulted ceiling with a breathtaking wood beam, an elegant design, stainless-steel appliances, a large island, granite countertops, and a separate dining area. Retreat to the isolated master suite just off the kitchen for a relaxing bath to soak your cares away. The master suite also features dual vanities with granite countertops, a generously sized closet, and a spacious tiled shower. Cozy up by the fireplace in the living room or step outside to your covered patio and large fully fenced yard - perfect for entertaining! Upstairs, you’ll find the remaining two bedrooms and the third full bathroom. This carefully thought-out floor plan also offers an abundance of storage, several built-ins, and high-end finishings throughout, leaving nothing to be desired. This home is as efficient as it is beautiful - featuring a high efficiency Lennox HVAC system and ZIP System sheathing. These systems ensure overall longevity and significantly better efficiency than other systems that are commonly used. Give us a call today for an exclusive tour!