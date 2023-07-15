Lovely stone/brick traditional w/ 4 BR's/2.5 BA's on generous-sized lot in Hunton Estates subdivision. Ideal floorplan which has: formal dining, plus large breakfast area, and eat-at bar; open kitchen-den concept; and isolated Mstr Bedroom. Home has a bonus mud room with impressive built-ins with hooks for backpacks, drawers, & cabinet storage; utility room with convenient entry door leading in to the colossal Master BR closet. A few of the many amenities include: granite in kitchen and baths; laminate wood floors; handsome electrical fixtures; walk-in shower with river rock floor; gas cooktop & fireplace; tankless water heater; sprinkler system; oversized back patio; pretty mouldings and tall baseboards; custom kitchen cabinetry to ceiling height; and oodles of backyard space. Truly a classic!