4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $639,000

Brand Spanking New Construction in Robinson,Texas sitting on 1.53-+ acre! You'll fall in love with this modern farmhouse that features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 oversized car garage with stained concrete floors all throughout. Pulling up you will admire the beautiful front porch, once stepping through the front door your invited to an open floor plan with large windows filling the living,dining,kitchen space with natural lighting. The fabulous kitchen features custom cabinets, butlers pantry, quartz countertops an oversized intricate island with extra seating making the perfect place for entertaining. The adjacent dining area has easy access to the outdoor covered patio making outdoor dining a breeze in the outdoor kitchen. The isolated master bedroom features a generous master bathroom with dual vanities, powder area, walk-in closets, separate stand up shower, and a tub to relax in. The other 3 guest bedrooms are a great size to accommodate.