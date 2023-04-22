Stunning property is located in Robinson, TX in a newly established neighborhood. This breathtaking 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home offers 3,551 sq ft of luxurious living space on 1.8 acres. Built in 202 but completed in 2021, this home offers and open floor plan, German schmear exterior, and tasteful layout and design for the interior. The main level boasts a large island in the kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and tons of cabinet space. The formal dining has large windows and a tastefully designed accent wall. When you enter the living room you will find a huge welcoming fireplace as well as 23 ft vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting.The master bedroom is isolated with a large welcoming master bathroom with a tile walk in shower and garden tub as well as his and hers vanities and closets. The laundry room also has a dog wash and mudroom as well as counter space and cabinet storage for all of your laundry essentials. The property not only has 1.8 acres but there is also a shared pond and creek access at the rear of the property. This home is absolutely perfect for entertaining large family events under the massive back patio. Call today for your showing of this beautiful property!!