This home has it all! Beautiful home on 5 acres in Robinson. This 4BR/4BA home features an updated kitchen with pretty granite, breakfast bar, engineered hardwood floors, and open living area. Built-ins, spacious bedrooms and nice bathrooms. Downstairs you will find a large game room with wet bar and bath. This house has a flexible floor plan. Master bedroom has a nice patio and separate closets. In-ground pool that was resurfaced in 2021, great flagstone deck and cabana for entertaining. In addition to the 5 acres, you will also find a 6,000 sq ft workshop with a separate office and electricity(could be used for a business). Also, there is a newly built 80x150 arena for horses.
4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $749,900
