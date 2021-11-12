Location, Location, Location!! Great home in Robinson. Has 3210 SF +/- 10.97 AC divided into 2 parts 5 ac & 5.97 ac. 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths. living room has a bar & wood burning FP. Kitchen has a eating bar, good counter & cabinet space. Formal dining room. Master Bedroom has a office with patio doors & separate closets. Master bath has dual vanities & ex large shower. Game room has built in cabinets, closet across one wall & patio doors leading to large patio....Land is completely fenced. Work shop has 3 attach spaces for farm eguitment . Really nice area in Robinson..
4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $799,000
