4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $995,000

Come enjoy a slice of the country on a beautiful paved road just minutes to town in Robinson ISD! You will love the GORGEOUS home, MASSIVE workshop, TRANQUIL pond and the many many features this property has to offer inside and out. The interior features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a wonderful open-concept floor plan, a walk-in pantry, mud nook, and a decked out laundry room! On the exterior you will LOVE coming home to VIEWS in every direction, a HUGE covered back patio to enjoy the water and livestock view, and a versatile workshop that flexes as a covered storage port and barn. The property is currently under an Ag Exemption as of 2022!