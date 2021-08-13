4 Bedroom Home in Valley Mills - $529,900

Life is Better in the Country! This beautiful home with a peaceful view is located in Valley Mills ISD and offers plenty of room for the animals to roam! You'll love the open floor plan that includes two living areas, a wood burning fireplace, recessed lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, lots of windows for natural light, and a generous isolated master bedroom with a private bathroom. Fully fenced with a 3 car garage and carport, there is no reason to look any further...you just found the perfect place to call HOME!