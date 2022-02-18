4 Bedroom Home in Valley Mills - $620,000

If you are looking for a successful income producing property or just a beautiful homestead on 4.8 acres out in the country this is the one! This newly remodeled vacation rental has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is located not far from Waco. Every room has been updated with a warm, cozy farmhouse feel. There is laminate flooring and stained concrete throughout. The main sitting area of the home includes a vaulted ceiling in the living room that opens up to a beautiful kitchen with a farm house sink and granite countertops and a spacious pantry. Shiplap walls, open shelving, and a seperate laundry room. One guest bedroom also has a beautiful wooden planked ceiling. The home has spray foam insulation and double pane windows for energy efficiency. Outside there are numerous fruit trees, a fire pit for entertaining, a silo and chicken coop plus a pull through metal barn for all of those farm animals and feed. Fully fenced and cross fenced so bring on the animals! A two car attached garage and a seperate carport with storage. The property is very well maintained both inside and out. Nicely manicured with landscaping, distance views and a decorative wood fenced entry with a long drive for privacy off the main paved road. Enjoy those early mornings or late evenings sitting on the covered patio area overlooking the property. Located within a close distance to Valley Mills, Waco and Crawford via Hwy 6 or FM 317.