Beautiful home in Twin Rivers with 180 degrees of golf course views! Luxury 2-story home on Castle Bluff Circle that boasts over 3500 sq ft and is in a perfect location within the subdivision. 4BR/3.5BA features an office, formal dining, game room AND home media theatre. Open family room to the breakfast area and kitchen. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a lovely island, large pantry and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Isolated master suite with dual vanities, granite counters, whirlpool tub, walk-in shower and oversized closet. Isolated 4th bedroom with full bathroom too. Walk upstairs to a game room with awesome views of the Twin Rivers golf course. Media room also upstairs that features a great bar with sink, small fridge, microwave, granite counters and a half bath! Why would you ever want to leave home? So much storage throughout. 2.5 car garage with storage shelves and room for your golf cart. Outdoor paradise with great views, covered patio, and screens to shade you from the summer sun. Monthly HOA that gives you access to the community pool, tennis courts, play area and walking trails. Midway ISD/South Bosque Elementary.