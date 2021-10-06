ULTRA-FINE, HISTORIC LIVING ON AUSTIN AVENUE. This stunning 4,340 SF home with so many desired interior and exterior characteristics could be yours! Upon first glance, the curb appeal of this historic home, built in 1920, is beautiuflly unmatched. Once opening the gorgeous front doors, you’ll admire the two lovely living areas, an elegant formal dining space, and kitchen / utility area with a useful butler’s pantry. This 4 Bed / 3 Bath home also features a guest house, which is a great added plus to the property. The attic is spacious enough to turn into a “third story” and has tremendous potential. Over the past hundred years, this home has been wonderfully remodeled in the finest ways throughout, making it truly one of the best homes in the area. You won’t want to miss out on viewing this property for yourself! Check out the Matterport virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AbwxTjjWzrd
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,095,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emily Parsons sat on the porch of her Bellmead home Thursday morning holding a picture of her son, James “Jamie” Parsons, recalling his love f…
The Waco Police Department has arrested a Waco man on charges of capital murder and resisting arrest after police said he slit his 10-year-old…
Waco is getting a Camp Fimfo, the second such venue built in Texas by Northgate Resorts, the other in New Braunfels opening earlier this year.
-
- 3 min to read
One of the first “Fixer Upper” homes, now an Airbnb rental, is listed for $1.2 million, and while that price is unusual for Waco, home prices are high and the pace of sales is brisk.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to more accurately reflect Durkin's role in the new Magnolia Network series.
STILLWATER, Okla. — College football fans are used to screaming “What’s with these calls?” at the TV or the field.
Central Texas Honor Roll: The best high school performances of the week.
Disaster of a school
Not that long ago, Waco’s congressional district cut a swath down Interstate 35 through a vibrant economic development corridor that included …
Waco police Monday were continuing to investigate a weekend shooting in East Waco that injured a 16-year-old and are looking for the shooter t…