 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,095,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,095,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,095,000

ULTRA-FINE, HISTORIC LIVING ON AUSTIN AVENUE. This stunning 4,340 SF home with so many desired interior and exterior characteristics could be yours! Upon first glance, the curb appeal of this historic home, built in 1920, is beautiuflly unmatched. Once opening the gorgeous front doors, you’ll admire the two lovely living areas, an elegant formal dining space, and kitchen / utility area with a useful butler’s pantry. This 4 Bed / 3 Bath home also features a guest house, which is a great added plus to the property. The attic is spacious enough to turn into a “third story” and has tremendous potential. Over the past hundred years, this home has been wonderfully remodeled in the finest ways throughout, making it truly one of the best homes in the area. You won’t want to miss out on viewing this property for yourself! Check out the Matterport virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AbwxTjjWzrd

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert