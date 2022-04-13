4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $1,149,000

Can you imagine playing tennis on your very own lighted professional court at any time of day or night? Imagine sitting in your garden room off the kitchen/breakfast with views of the beautifully landscaped backyard and the tennis court. This is a happy, fun-filled beautiful place to call home located on a quiet cul de sac and surrounded by gorgeous mature oaks. Two-story traditional with a gorgeous family room with a large, elegant wood-burning fireplace. Lovely staircase that is a wonderful place for family pictures. Family dinners are more enjoyable in this large formal dining with an elegant wood-burning fireplace. Master bedroom suite is upstairs in a separate wing of the home with his and her baths, jacuzzi tub, steam shower, his and her closets, and gorgeous counters and sinks. In this separate wing, enjoy your handsome study with another lovely wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen has a large breakfast/island area, great counters, pretty sink, 2 pantries, great storage, and a charming sitting area. Brick floors add to the beauty of this area! Quality and perfection are found throughout this custom-built, one-owner home that has been so loved! Don't miss the huge storage that would be great for all of your Christmas decor!